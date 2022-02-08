2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals beef up both their offense and defense in two round ESPN Mock Draft

For the Arizona Cardinals, the Senior Bowl provided an opportunity to check out a slew of prospects that fit into the need category, but also showed them as true top level players.

So, it is only fitting that post Senior Bowl we get a slew of new 2022 NFL Mock Drafts.

This one is from ESPN+, but if you don’t want to pay for the subscription here are the picks for the Arizona Cardinals.

23. Arizona Cardinals Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M Green played every position along the offensive line for the Aggies, looking comfortable at all five spots. He projects best at guard in the NFL, and that versatility is exactly what the Cardinals need. Considering the talent of the defensive lines in the NFC West and the playing style of quarterback Kyler Murray, he would be a welcome addition to a unit that needs help around center Rodney Hudson. 55. Arizona Cardinals Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State With Chandler Jones possibly moving on in free agency, Arizona could target a young pass-rusher opposite Markus Golden. Ebiketie is raw, but Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has shown he’s not afraid to select projects early and hope that coaching allows them to reach the ceiling of their potential. A fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker, Ebiketie’s explosiveness and natural traits as a pass-rusher could help him be a contributor in spots early in his rookie season. The Temple transfer had 9.5 sacks last season.

This would be a homerun draft for the Arizona Cardinals.

While fans can lament the need for a defensive lineman, the team literally doesn’t have anything worth a darn opposite Markus Golden on the roster. So, adding a freak like Ebiketie in round two would be a huge win.

Getting Green in round one would be the perfect way to start the draft and begin to show the fanbase that they are serious about building in front of and around their franchise quarterback.

Something they have not done in Murray’s three seasons in the league.

Prioritizing getting talent up front on both sides of the ball should be the key focus to the Cardinals offseason.

ESPN shows what it could look like here.