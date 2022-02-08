Rondale Moore listed as Arizona Cardinals early breakout candidate

The Arizona Cardinals had maybe their best draft class since 2019, and part of that was the role Rondale Moore played.

PFF listed early breakout candidates for every team heading into 2022 and for the Cardinals, it was Moore.

From PFF:

ARIZONA CARDINALS: WR RONDALE MOORE 2021 PFF Grade: 70.7 Expanding Moore’s role and route tree is going to be key in any potential breakout from the 2021 second-round pick. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound receiver was a sole underneath weapon for Arizona this past season. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense is run by those underneath concepts, and Moore was productive on them with a 70.7 PFF grade, 7.9 yards after catch per reception and 13 broken tackles on 59 catches. In order to build on that, Moore’s 1.3-yard average depth of target will need to grow.

It is interesting to see the mention of changing the depth of target for Moore, but one thing that may be over looked is that Moore was used similarly at Purdue, so he’ll need to develop that portion of his game over the next couple of years.

To do so, Moore will need to learn the way to get open in the short and mid portion of the field.

However, his initial work makes his long-term outlook exciting.