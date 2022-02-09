Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals at the Pro Bowl, Kyler Murray talk, what to do with Chandler Jones and more

Happy Wednesday one and all.

We are now only four short days away from the Super Bowl, but we also have plenty of Arizona Cardinals news to help you get your day started.

Let’s get to it.

Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2021: Defense

A key tackle against 49ers ends up as the best of the year

Cardinals Pro Bowl running back James Conner played with painful ribs injury in playoff game, declining painkiller

Cardinals running back set to appear in Pro Bowl Sunday after 18-TD season

Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray knows Cardinals haven't reached "ultimate goal" after rough end of season

Cardinals quarterback knows team's next step 'doesn't get any easier'

Pro Bowl's Best Quarterback Proves To Be Kyler Murray

Cardinals' signal-caller has three TD passes in NFC's 41-35 loss

You've Got Mail: Super Bowl Week

Topics include Brady's 2 Cardinals games, free agents to keep, and Jalen Thompson

On National Girls And Women In Sports Day, Cardinals Have Talented Roster

Cardinals Cover 2 - Kyler Murray Is Trending

Ep. 534 - Five minutes into the Pro Bowl and Kyler Murray was the talk of social media. That'll happen when you throw the ball to the opponent. Murray, though, did respond well after the pick-6.

Red Sea Report - Looking Ahead Following Pro Bowl

Craig Grialou, Mike Jurecki and Kyle Vanden Bosch discuss the latest news coming out of the Pro Bowl, Kyler Murray's room for growth and how the right supporting cast on offense can help take his game to a new level.

Cardinals Underground - Pro Bowl, Super Bowl, And The Glitterati

With Dani Sureck back from the Pro Bowl, she tells about her (and the Cardinals' quintet's) trip to Las Vegas to Darren Urban and Paul Calvisi – including the guy who got autographs of the Pro Bowl Cardinals tattooed on his hand.

A look at how ugly the Arizona Cardinals' offense got without DeAndre Hopkins - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

The Cardinals offense looked pedestrian down the stretch without Hopkins and a deeper look at the numbers confirms that.

Larry Fitzgerald wants what's best for QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals after social media scrub

Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald said he wants what's best for both current Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and the team after Murray cleared all references to the Cardinals from his social media.

ESPN: Arizona Cardinals rank in bottom half of NFL in offseason capital

The Arizona Cardinals and 29 other NFL teams already have their sights squarely on the offseason with the Super Bowl a week away.

Report: Bears hire Cardinals assistant Jim Dray as new tight ends coach

The Chicago Bears have reportedly hired Arizona Cardinals offensive quality control coach Jim Dray as their new tight ends coach.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tosses 3 touchdown passes in Pro Bowl

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and left tackle D.J. Humphries got the start on offense for the NFC in Sunday's Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

Arizona Cardinals on the free agent cusp: RB James Conner

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, especially when it comes down to free agency.

Arizona Cardinals on the free agent cusp: OLB Chandler Jones

Up next is the man who will undoubtedly make the most money out of every Cardinal in this free-agency class: Chandler Jones.

Bickley: Kyler Murray has unique leverage over Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals front office must know what Kyler Murray wants. Chances are, they are the ones refusing to give it to him. Would you?