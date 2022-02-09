Brentson Buckner hired by Jacksonville Jaguars to be defensive line coach

The Arizona Cardinals will be without one of the fan favorite coaches this year.

Today the Jacksonville Jaguars hired defensive line coach Brentson Buckner to hold the same role with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars hired Mike Caldwell to be their new defensive coordinator this week, who used to be the Arizona Cardinals linebacker coach during the Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles days.

Caldwell followed Bowles to New York to be the linebacker coach for the Jets, but he and Buckner have worked together in the past so they have a working relationship.

Buckner was with the Cardinals from 2013-2017 before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. In 2019 he went to the Oakland Raiders before moving back to Arizona to work with the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021.

Buckner joins Jim Dray as leaving the staff, Dray took a position with the Chicago Bears as tight ends coach after being the offensive quality control coach the last two years in Arizona.

Good luck to Coach Buckner.