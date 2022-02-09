Red Rain: The Kyler Conundrum

Added perspectives on Kyler Murray’s contract situation.
More From Revenge of the Birds
- Brian Flores’ “Cry of Art”
- Arizona Cardinals’ lack of investment in premium positions coming back to bite them
- PFF has James Conner as impending free agent Arizona Cardinals need to re-sign
- PFF has Arizona Cardinals biggest need as cornerback heading into offseason
- Revenge of the Birds Podcast #165: Where Do The Cardinals Go From Here & Playoff Takeaways
- Cardinals’ Free Agents: Market Values
Loading comments...