Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim will have interesting NFL Combine interviews

By Seth Cox
NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There may be some questions regarding everything but the 2022 NFL Combine for the Arizona Cardinals today.

The NFL Combine gives the media a chance to catch up with the NFL head coaches and general managers and the Arizona Cardinals lame duck duo of Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim will be on the podiums today.

The Arizona Cardinals will be lead off by Kliff Kingsbury, who will likely not have much to say about the Kyler Murray situation. Hopefully someone discusses his own contract status and what he expects coming into the season without a guarantee for 2023. Kliff will be on the podium at 11:45 a.m. Arizona time.

Meanwhile, Steve Keim will likely have to answer more questions about Kyler’s contract and his own status without a contract after this season. Keim will be at the podium at 1:00 p.m. Arizona time.

The Cardinals sure have a lot of questions to answer.

