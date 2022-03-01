Answering some of the biggest questions in the 2022 NFL Draft, plus defending the Arizona Cardinals use of Haason Reddick

We have a fantastic episode of The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast coming later this week with Emory Hunt to preview the NFL Combine, but we have to answer some questions first.

This week, we Unlocked from The ODBP Patreon, and Justin and I return to enter the Garrett Wilson vs. Chris Olave debate. Which Ohio State Buckeyes WR is the better prospect?

Plus, the guys review some of the picks from their pre-combine mock NFL Draft that could have gone in different directions.

Then, is Treylon Burks’s college usage a concern?

And finally, an NFL writer forgets his own pre-draft take on Haason Reddick as he goes out of his way to criticize the Arizona Cardinals usage of the former first round pick.

We have all of that and more on this weeks episode.

