Kliff Kingsbury talks Kyler Murray, Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons and more Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury knew what was coming, “ Steve Keim will be here at 3 p.m. I know he’s really anxious to talk to you guys, so any of the tough ones, you can save for him.”

It is part of the business the Arizona Cardinals are dealing with at this point and time, but Kliff is as ever fantastic and taking the plight of the athlete and focusing on the positives:

“It’s part of the business.”

“We’re in a great place.” (When asked about his and Murray’s relationship)

“Our long-term goal is to have Kyler Murray be our quarterback.”

“He understands that and he understands my view of him and how I feel about him.”

He also addressed some of the situations regarding Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, the cornerback room and more.

Kliff on the development of former 1st rounders Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons: pic.twitter.com/ycRj3aIvHR — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) March 1, 2022

Kliff takes blame for not adjusting the offense once D-hop was out: pic.twitter.com/KwpNq2lMVW — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) March 1, 2022

Kliff says the Cards will look for an edge rusher whether Chandler Jones comes back or not. pic.twitter.com/rccPGMc2ad — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) March 1, 2022

Kliff continues to be a fantastic head coach when it comes to focusing on what he and the coaches can do to improve.