Arizona Cardinals along with rest of NFC West showing interest in Bobby Wagner

It has been less than 24 hours since the Arizona Cardinals announced the release of veteran inside linebacker Jordan Hicks.

The move was twofold, it created over $6 million in much needed cap space and opened up room for Zaven Collins to play.

Maybe.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport the Arizona Cardinals are among three teams interested in the services of veteran inside linebacker Bobby Wagner who was just released by the Seattle Seahawks.

“Do not be surprised if he actually stays in the division,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “There’s already interest in Wagner, who was just released a couple hours ago officially – there’s already interest in Wagner from three teams that he played against twice a year while he was in Seattle.”

Like Hicks, Wagner was a veteran released from his contract so he has a small head start on free agency.

But, would the Cardinals really bring in another inside linebacker?

We shall see.