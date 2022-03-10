Cardinals Top 3 UFA Signings (per The Athletic)

From Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic

Edge Randy Gregory (2/$35,5M, per PFF)

WR Will Fuller (1/$7M, per PFF)

TE Evan Engram (2/$18M, per PFF)

The Cardinals’ three leading receivers — Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and Zach Ertz — from last year are all scheduled to be free agents. Fuller can give them a vertical threat opposite DeAndre Hopkins, and perhaps Engram can reach his upside with a change of scenery. Defensively, the Cardinals could lose Chandler Jones and need to add pass rush. GM Steve Keim has not been afraid to take some risks in free agency. Gregory has had injury issues, but his talent is undeniable.

Cardinals UFA Predictions (per Sheil Kapadia):

Edge Chandler Jones —- Kansas City Chiefs

WR Christian Kirk —- Indianapolis Colts

TE Zach Ertz —- Jacksonville Jaguars

Note: Sheil Kapadia did not project any RBs in the team’s top 3 picks, thus there was no projection for James Conner and Chase Edmonds.

NFC West Rivals UFA Predictions (Kapadia):

Los Angeles Rams

Edge Von Miller

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

LB Bobby Wagner

San Francisco 49ers

DL Bilal Nichols

CB Desmond King

Edge Dante Fowler Jr.

Seattle Seahawks

Edge Haason Reddick

OT Eric Fisher

CB Rasul Douglas

I would like to hear your reactions first. I have a number of thoughts and will chime in with them at some point.