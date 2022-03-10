Flying through the 2022 NFL Combine: Winners, losers and everything in between

This week we broke down the 2022 NFL Combine.

With such impressive performances over the course of the four days in Indy, who stood out and helped themselves, who disappointed and what can we discern from the times being elite in 2022?

Justin and I recap the fastest NFL Scouting Combine in recent memory and run down which players won the week, and which players left the event with more questions than answers.

Then, in the Hot Takes, is one of Georgia’s freak athletes set to overtake the prospect who ESPN’s Mina Kimes dubbed “the best player in the draft”?

