2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals double dip along the offensive line, add elite athletes in newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Happy Friday one and all.

We are motoring through the 2022 NFL offseason, when there is weekly news about your team, things move a bit faster than normal.

But, it is Friday which means time for a new 2022 NFL Mock Draft from... me.

What does it look like, let’s take a look.

Round one offered another opportunity to address the needs of this team, here was the board based on the PFF Big Board:

Bernhard Raimann

Devonte Wyatt

Jordan Davis

Chris Olave

Jalen Pitre

Zion Johnson

Boye Mafe

Kenyon Green

Also, there were names sprinkled in there that I don’t need, however Tennessee offered a deal and while math is not my strength, if I move back to 26 I should be able to get one of these players.

Arizona Cardinals trade 23 and 200 for 26 and 90

Davis, Olave and Treylon Burks go the next three picks which leaves me deciding between two massive athletes in Devonte Wyatt and Zion Johnson.

Round 1 Pick 26: Zion Johnson, OG - Boston College

While I love the idea of Wyatt attacking with J.J. Watt and Zach Allen, Zion Johnson may be a unicorn.

His athletic testing was elite, especially his lateral quickness and change of ability direction and he was one of the few offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl who competed consistently. He has All Pro potential and is coming from an offense that had him play in a three-point stance, something the last guard prospect the Cardinals drafted didn’t do.

Round 2 Pick 55: Nik Bonitto, Edge - Oklahoma

Some worry about Bonitto’s frame at 6-3 248lbs and holding up... I see a guy who can come in and play opposite Markus Golden in year one as a pass rusher and then grow into the role of a three-down player. Bonitto would immediately give the Cardinals some pass rushing juice they clearly lack heading into 2022. He has some Haason Reddick to him, but seems to be closer to year 4/5 Reddick in pass rush ability.

Round 3 Pick 87: Dylan Parham, OG - Memphis

Parham played right guard, left guard and right tackle in college then took snaps at center at the Senior Bowl. He weighed in at 6-3 311lbs at the Combine and could give the Cardinals flexibility with some veterans in the next year.

Round 3 Pick 90: Christian Watson, WR - North Dakota State

This is one of those bonus pick types, where you have a free top 100 pick, you’ve addressed some needs and can throw something at the wall. Throwing a 6-4 210lbs wide receiver with 4.36 speed and a nearly 40” vertical would likely help Kyler Murray at that “Z” wide receiver position.

Round 5 Pick 176: Zyon McCollum, CB - Sam Houston State

I know, I know... Another small school player. However, this is betting on a unique size/skill/athleticism blend.

McCollum measured in at 6-2 199lbs, ran a 4.33 forty, had a 39.5” vertical, and ran absurd 6.48 3-cone and 3.94 short shuttle. That is 98% and 94% respectively amongst his peers. His measurables and workouts were confirmation that his 13 career interceptions were not a fluke. Oh, and he is a high-end punt gunner at worst in round five.

Round 5 Pick 177: Jelani Woods, TE - Virginia

A 6-7 259lbs inline tight end who broke out after transferring to Virginia, Woods moved well at the combine and already had elite size and blocking skills.

Woods had 31 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns at Oklahoma State in thre years. Then in one year at Virginia, Woods had 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

Give me elite athletes and find ways to use them.