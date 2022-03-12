Background: PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 18: Matt McCrane #1 of the Arizona Cardinals in action during the game against the Oakland Raiders at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona
2022 All-Bargain UFA Team (by Walter Mitchell, Revenge of the Birds)
- Offense
- QB: Colt McCoy, ARI
- RB Jerick McKinnon, KC
- Flex RB J.D. McKissic, WAS
- TE Mo Allie-Cox, IND
- Flex TE Jordan Akins, HOU
- WR James Washington, PIT
- WR Kalif Raymond, DET
- Slot WR Jamison Crowder, NYJ
- T Joe Noteboom, LAR
- G Will Hernandez, NYG
- C Brett Jones, DEN
- G Chris Reed, IND
- T Sam Trevi, IND
- 34 Defense
- SAM OLB Lorenzo Carter, NYG
- DE Tim Settle, WAS
- NT Sheldon Day, CLE
- DE Derrick Nnandi, KC
- RUSH OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LAR
- MIKE ILB Raashan Evans, TEN
- WILL ILB Anthony Walker, CLE
- CB Sidney Jones, SEA
- SS Jabrill Peppers, NYG
- FS Tracy Walker, DET
- CB Donte Jackson, CAR
- Slot CB Levi Wallace, BUF
- Special Teams
- K Matt McCrane, PHI
- P Dustin Colquitt, CLE
- KR/PR Jakeem Grant, CHI
Your thoughts?
Here is Mike Clay’s UFA Cheat Sheet if you want to come up with a list of UFAs you would like to see the Cardinals sign.
Updated 2022 Unrestricted Free Agency Cheatsheet pic.twitter.com/6Amnapj5up— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 9, 2022
https://twitter.com/MikeClayNFL/status/1501643112766226439?s=20&t=wGusjRrkIdDuLpdwd-iLvw
