2022 All-Bargain UFA Team

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Background: PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 18: Matt McCrane #1 of the Arizona Cardinals in action during the game against the Oakland Raiders at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona

  • Offense
  • QB: Colt McCoy, ARI
  • RB Jerick McKinnon, KC
  • Flex RB J.D. McKissic, WAS
  • TE Mo Allie-Cox, IND
  • Flex TE Jordan Akins, HOU
  • WR James Washington, PIT
  • WR Kalif Raymond, DET
  • Slot WR Jamison Crowder, NYJ
  • T Joe Noteboom, LAR
  • G Will Hernandez, NYG
  • C Brett Jones, DEN
  • G Chris Reed, IND
  • T Sam Trevi, IND
  • 34 Defense
  • SAM OLB Lorenzo Carter, NYG
  • DE Tim Settle, WAS
  • NT Sheldon Day, CLE
  • DE Derrick Nnandi, KC
  • RUSH OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LAR
  • MIKE ILB Raashan Evans, TEN
  • WILL ILB Anthony Walker, CLE
  • CB Sidney Jones, SEA
  • SS Jabrill Peppers, NYG
  • FS Tracy Walker, DET
  • CB Donte Jackson, CAR
  • Slot CB Levi Wallace, BUF
  • Special Teams
  • K Matt McCrane, PHI
  • P Dustin Colquitt, CLE
  • KR/PR Jakeem Grant, CHI

Your thoughts?

Here is Mike Clay’s UFA Cheat Sheet if you want to come up with a list of UFAs you would like to see the Cardinals sign.

https://twitter.com/MikeClayNFL/status/1501643112766226439?s=20&t=wGusjRrkIdDuLpdwd-iLvw

