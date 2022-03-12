Background: PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 18: Matt McCrane #1 of the Arizona Cardinals in action during the game against the Oakland Raiders at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona

2022 All-Bargain UFA Team (by Walter Mitchell, Revenge of the Birds)

Offense

QB: Colt McCoy, ARI

RB Jerick McKinnon, KC

Flex RB J.D. McKissic, WAS

TE Mo Allie-Cox, IND

Flex TE Jordan Akins, HOU

WR James Washington, PIT

WR Kalif Raymond, DET

Slot WR Jamison Crowder, NYJ

T Joe Noteboom, LAR

G Will Hernandez, NYG

C Brett Jones, DEN

G Chris Reed, IND

T Sam Trevi, IND

34 Defense

SAM OLB Lorenzo Carter, NYG

DE Tim Settle, WAS

NT Sheldon Day, CLE

DE Derrick Nnandi, KC

RUSH OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LAR

MIKE ILB Raashan Evans, TEN

WILL ILB Anthony Walker, CLE

CB Sidney Jones, SEA

SS Jabrill Peppers, NYG

FS Tracy Walker, DET

CB Donte Jackson, CAR

Slot CB Levi Wallace, BUF

Special Teams

K Matt McCrane, PHI

P Dustin Colquitt, CLE

KR/PR Jakeem Grant, CHI

Your thoughts?

Here is Mike Clay’s UFA Cheat Sheet if you want to come up with a list of UFAs you would like to see the Cardinals sign.

Updated 2022 Unrestricted Free Agency Cheatsheet pic.twitter.com/6Amnapj5up — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 9, 2022

