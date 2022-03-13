Arizona Cardinals Re-sign Tight End Zach Ertz

In October, the Arizona Cardinals traded rookie cornerback and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for veteran tight end Zach Ertz. He became an impact on the Cardinals' offense. In his 11 games with Arizona, he was reeled in 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns on 81 targets.

He was headed to the open market after 12 pm est tomorrow. Per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Zach Ertz and the Cardinals agreed to a 3-year contract to remain in the desert.

The #Cardinals are finalizing a three-year deal with three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz, per source.



Ertz has thrived since arriving in Arizona, and now stays on a deal that keeps him among the NFL’s top 10 highest-paid tight ends at age 31. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2022

This signals continuity and talent is a priority from the Cardinals’ front office. Murray has a weapon to attack teams in the MoF (middle of the field). Ertz is not the spry athlete he used to be, but more than capable of beating defenses.

This crosses tight end off the list until later in the NFL draft. Ertz picked up the offense and meshed with the offense quickly after the trade. Now, he will have a full off-season to continue his connection within the offense and with Kyler Murray. After a tumultuous start to the Cardinals’ off-season with Murray, bringing back a weapon he trusts is a step in the right direction.

What’s next? Continuing to build around Murray on both sides of the football to increase the chances of a deep playoff push. Keep an eye on wide receivers during free agency but especially in next month’s draft.