Arizona Cardinals restructure Justin Pugh’s contract

The Arizona Cardinals have made a couple of their own free agents or players with big cap hits coming into the 2022 off-season a priority.

First they restructured Devon Kennard, then they re-signed Zach Ertz, and late tonight according to Arizona Sports own John Gambadoro the team has restructured Justin Pugh’s contract, of course Pugh really announced it first.

Looks like #AZCardinals OL Justin Pugh is ready to roll for Year 10.



He was already signed through 2022, so maybe a restructured contract?



Either way, the lineman isn’t done in the desert just yet.



(Also, solid moves) pic.twitter.com/6HEmQHf5Ps — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) March 14, 2022

However, Gambo did have the figures:

Breaking Cardinals - Justin Pugh gets a one-year deal worth $5.5 million guaranteed and $1.5 million in incentives to stay with Arizona. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 14, 2022

According to AZ Sports and Gambo,

“Pugh, who was entering the final season of his five-year contract, was expected to make $9.8 million and carry a cap hit of $11.84 million in 2022, according to Spotrac.”

So, the Cards do with Pugh what they did last year and with Devon Kennard this year.

It is smart heading into free agency to try and keep as many starters from a playoff team as possible without having players in the system to take over.

Keep him on board at a lower rate than it would have cost to cut him.

What do you think?