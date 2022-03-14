2022 Arizona Cardinals free agency, offseason tracker: Latest signings, trades

It is the start of the yearly extravaganza known as the NFL Free Agency period.

Now is time where tampering is legal, although we all know it has been happening for months with not just the Arizona Cardinals, but all NFL teams.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. Arizona time on Monday, NFL teams will be able to talk to, negotiate and work out a framework deal with players who are set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year starts on Wednesday. For the 52 hours that follow—until Wednesday at 1 p.m. Arizona time—the rumors will be flying by as teams make their sales pitches to unsigned players.

During this “legal tampering period” it’s important to remember that contracts cannot be signed, only agreed upon in principle. Every now and then, a free agent backs out of that agreement. It’s rare, but it does happen.

Additions

Signed by the Cardinals

None yet

Players acquired via trade

None yet

Cardinals released

LB Jordan Hicks - Saves Cardinals $6.5 million in cap space

Traded players

None yet

Cardinals’ free agents

Re-signed