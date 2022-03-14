Arizona Cardinals re-sign James Conner to 3-year contract extension

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back another of their own free agent.

This time, Pro Bowl running back James Conner.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has agreed to terms with running back James Conner on a three-year contract. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Conner (6-1, 233) returns to Arizona after originally signing with the Cardinals as a free agent in 2021 following four seasons (2017-20) with Pittsburgh. Last year with the Cardinals, Conner earned his second career Pro Bowl selection after totaling 1,127 scrimmage yards (752 rushing, 375 receiving) and a career-high 18 total touchdowns (15 rushing, 3 receiving).

His 18 touchdowns were the second-most in franchise history in a single season and ranked third in the NFL in 2021. Conner’s 15 rushing touchdowns tied for second in the NFL and were the second-highest single-season total in team history. He had at least one touchdown (rushing or receiving) in seven consecutive games last season (Games 7-12), tying the longest such streak in franchise history. In that same stretch, Conner had at least one rushing touchdown in five consecutive games, tying the longest streak in franchise history.

The 26-year-old Conner has appeared in 65 games (39 starts) in five seasons since entering the league with the Steelers as a third-round selection (105th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft from the University of Pittsburgh. He has rushed for 3,054 yards and 37 touchdowns on 734 carries (4.2 avg.) while adding 161 receptions for 1,338 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season.

Welcome back, James.