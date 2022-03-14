Arizona Cardinals re-sign veteran backup Colt McCoy

The Arizona Cardinals have made their own free agents the priority as other teams look to spend massive amounts of cap space early in free agency.

For the Cardinals, they have brought back Zach Ertz and James Conner, and now the team has agreed to terms with veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

From Adam Schefter:

Colt McCoy is returning to the Cardinals on a two-year, $7.5 million deal, including $6 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

This is a great deal for both the Cards and McCoy. It keeps the quarterback room stable while giving McCoy a nice chance to end his career on a decent contract with a team and organization he is comfortable with.

McCoy of course started in three games in 2021 for the Arizona Cardinals, going 2-1 and putting up 684 yards, three touchdowns to one interception. On the season McCoy was 74/99 for 740 yards, three touchdowns, one interception for a quarterback rating of 101.4.

This will be a nice signing and a great way to get free agency kicked off for the Arizona Cardinals.