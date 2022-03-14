Arizona Cardinals re-sign Michael Dogbe to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals continue to focus on bringing back their own free agents early, as the team has announced they have agreed to a one-year contract with Michael Dogbe.

From the team:

Dogbe (6-3, 280) played in 16 games (one start) last season and had a career-high 27 tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, one sack and his first career fumble recovery. He originally joined the Cardinals as a seventh-round selection (249th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Temple and played in 11 games in his first two seasons in the league, collecting six tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hits.

Dogbe has been a nice rotational piece for the Arizona Cardinals and will continue to do so with this type of contract.

If Dogbe can hold off any potential free agents or draft picks, he will be a nice depth player.

Welcome back, Michael.