Arizona Cardinals re-sign Dennis Gardeck to three-year contract

A fan favorite is back and likely for a while.

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a three-year contract with edge rusher and special teams ace Dennis Gardeck.

From the team:

Gardeck (6-0, 232) appeared in 58 games (three starts) with the Cardinals over the past four seasons (2018-21) and totaled 25 tackles (21 solo), 7.0 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries on defense to go along with 38 special teams tackles. He led the Cardinals with 13 special teams tackles last year while adding 14 tackles (11 solo), one tackle for loss, four quarterback hits and one fumble recovery on defense.

The 27-year old Gardeck originally joined the Cardinals in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Sioux Falls and was selected as a special teams Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 after posting a team-high 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. In 2020, Gardeck was named a team captain for the first time in his career and appeared in 14 games, setting a career-high with 7.0 sacks, the most sacks in franchise record by a player who entered the league undrafted.