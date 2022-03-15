2022 Arizona Cardinals free agency preview

Free agency time is upon us.

While we wait on the actual signings to begin tomorrow morning, we have plenty to discuss as we head into the week.

The Arizona Cardinals have already signed a number of their own free agents, something Jess and I discussed, but listen to the rest of the ideas we had heading into free agency.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the best hour of Cardinals talk on the web.

Below are the approximate timestamps for the different parts of the show:

(1:00) Reactions to the Russell Wilson trade

(12:52) Options at backup quarterback and running back

(29:43) Options at receiver, tight end, guard

(58:36) Options at outside linebacker, cornerback

(1:22:37) Options at other positions