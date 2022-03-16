Red Rain: Maximizing Isaiah

On this episode of the the Red Rain Podcast, I talk about the Cardinals’ free agent signings and then focus my attention on what the Cardinals need to do in order to maximize Isaiah Simmons’ prodigious talents.

For reference —- see for yourself:

Hey Birdgang! On tomorrow's Red Rain Podcast I will be sharing my thoughts about how the Cardinals should maximize Isaiah Simmons' talents. I would like your help. Isaiah Simmons' best position fit is at: — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 15, 2022

How do you want to see the Cardinals maximize Isaiah Simmons’ talents?