Red Rain: Maximizing Isaiah

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

On this episode of the the Red Rain Podcast, I talk about the Cardinals’ free agent signings and then focus my attention on what the Cardinals need to do in order to maximize Isaiah Simmons’ prodigious talents.

For reference —- see for yourself:

How do you want to see the Cardinals maximize Isaiah Simmons’ talents?

