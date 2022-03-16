2022 Arizona Cardinals free agency tracker: Signings, trades, cuts and more

It is finally time.

While the last few days have been fun, today at 9:00 a.m. Arizona time the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL enter into the 2022 NFL offseason and can now sign free agents from other NFL teams.

We will update as we get information here as well as individual notes for anyone signed over the next week, but check here first.

Hopefully the Arizona Cardinals join the fray in the next 24 hours, but they have invested a lot in their own free agents over the last couple of days, something good teams do often.

Additions

Signed by the Cardinals

I have seen the Jeff Gladney reports, I am waiting on confirmation before I mark it as true

Players acquired via trade

None yet

Cardinals released

LB Jordan Hicks - Saves Cardinals $6.5 million in cap space

Traded players

None yet

Cardinals’ free agents

Re-signed