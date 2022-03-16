2022 Arizona Cardinals free agency tracker: Signings, trades, cuts and more

It is finally time.
While the last few days have been fun, today at 9:00 a.m. Arizona time the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL enter into the 2022 NFL offseason and can now sign free agents from other NFL teams.
We will update as we get information here as well as individual notes for anyone signed over the next week, but check here first.
Hopefully the Arizona Cardinals join the fray in the next 24 hours, but they have invested a lot in their own free agents over the last couple of days, something good teams do often.
Additions
Signed by the Cardinals
- I have seen the Jeff Gladney reports, I am waiting on confirmation before I mark it as true
Players acquired via trade
- None yet
Cardinals released
- LB Jordan Hicks - Saves Cardinals $6.5 million in cap space
Traded players
- None yet
Cardinals’ free agents
Re-signed
- Zach Ertz - 3-year $31.65 million $17.5 million guaranteed
- James Conner - 3-year $21 million $13.5 million guaranteed
- Michael Dogbe - 1-year contract
- Colt McCoy - 2-year $7.5 million $6 million guaranteed
- Dennis Gardeck - 3-year $12 million
- Maxx Williams - 1-year contract
Loading comments...