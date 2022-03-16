Arizona Cardinals re-sign Maxx Williams to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals are staying busy at home during the beginning of the 2022 NFL free agency signing period.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, the team has agreed to re-sign tight end Maxx Williams to a one-year contract:

Maxx Williams returning to the Cardinals on a one year deal — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 16, 2022

Williams is a key offensive player for the Arizona Cardinals.

He is one of the best run blocking tight ends in the NFL and his work with Zach Ertz should give the Cardinals a dynamic and varied skilled set at the position which we have not seen in the desert.

Williams was having a breakout 2021 campaign before his injury.

Williams had a near career high 16 receptions in five games (32 is his career high) for 193 yards (268 is his career high) and one touchdown.

However, Williams role as a blocking tight end is what makes him valuable to the Cardinals offense.

This is a great re-signing.

Welcome back, Maxx!