Arizona Cardinals re-sign Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer to one-year contracts

The Arizona Cardinals are keeping their special teams unit together for at least one more season.

The team announced on Thursday they had re-signed Aaron Brewer and Andy Lee to one-year contracts each.

From the team:

Brewer (6-5, 232) played in 83 regular season games with Arizona the past six seasons after originally joining the Cardinals in 2016. The 31-year old Brewer signed a four-year contract extension with Arizona in 2018 after playing his first two seasons with the Cardinals. He entered the league with Denver in 2012 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of San Diego State and snapped in all 64 regular season games and eight postseason contests in four seasons (2012-15) with the Broncos. In his career, Brewer has played in 147 games and has 17 special teams tackles.

Lee (6-1, 185) is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2007, ’09, ’11) and three-time first-team All-Pro (2007, ’11-12) who has played 18 years in the NFL with San Francisco (2004-14), Cleveland (2015), Carolina (2016) and Arizona (2017-21). Since joining the Cardinals in 2017, Lee leads the NFL with a 47.6-yard punting average. He has ranked in the top 10 in punting average in four of his five seasons in Arizona, including in 2018 when he led the NFL with a 48.6-yard average and in 2021 when he ranked third in the league with a franchise single-season record 49.0-yard average. Lee’s five seasons with the Cardinals have resulted in the four highest single-season punting averages in team history.

The 39-year old Lee has appeared in 280 career games (79 with the Cardinals) and has 1,399 punts for 65,248 yards (46.6 yard avg.) with a 39.9 yard net average and 458 punts landed inside the 20-yard line. His 46.6-yard punting average is tied for the fifth-best in NFL history (min. 500 punts) and his 458 punts inside the 20-yard line rank fourth. Lee entered the NFL with San Francisco in 2004 as a sixth-round selection (188th overall) in the NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh and has finished in the top 10 in the NFL in gross average in 15 of his 18 career seasons.