2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get defensive in newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals opened up free agency with a purpose. Bring back key players to a team that won 11 games last year while creating less needs heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

While it hasn’t been sexy, it has been highly effective in achieving that goal.

Now, how could they supplement that in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Let’s take a look.

Round 1 Pick 23 - Devonte Wyatt, DT - Georgia

The other big man (6-3 304lbs) from Georgia profiles extremely similar to former third overall pick Quinnen Williams. Now you get a similar player 20 picks later? Sign me up.

Wyatt would be a nice addition to help along the defensive line and give them some youth at the position.

Round 2 Pick 55 - Nik Bonitto, Edge - Oklahoma

Probably going to see me making this pick even if they bring in a veteran edge that they have their eye on. Bonitto (6-3 248lbs) is a dynamic, undersized, athletic pass rusher with a plethora of moves and ability to play sparingly early in pass rushing situations and grow into a complete edge player.

Round 3 Pick 87 - Dylan Parham, IOL - Memphis

The Cardinals really are excited about the development of Josh Jones, they love Rodney Hudson and they brought back Justin Pugh for one more year. That means that a potential interior offensive lineman like Parham.

However, one thing that this offseason has shown us is that preparing for next year is important as well. If Parham comes in as your depth, will likely get some starts just because that is how the NFL works, and then becomes a starter in 2023, that is a worthy pick.

What do you think?