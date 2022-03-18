Arizona Cardinals re-sign Ezekiel Turner to one-year contract

Not a normal Friday news dump for the Arizona Cardinals, as instead they announce they have re-signed one of their key special team performers, Ezekiel Turner.

From the team:

Turner (6-2, 214) played 49 games the past four seasons with the Cardinals and had 43 special teams tackles and four tackles on defense. The 25-year old Turner originally joined the Cardinals in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Washington.

In 2020, Turner played in all 16 games and matched a team high with 15 special teams tackles while also blocking two punts and catching his first career pass on a fake punt. He earned PFWA All-Rookie honors in 2018 after having a team-high 22 special teams tackles which included an NFL leading 13 solo tackles. Turner appeared in five games last season and had two tackles on defense and two tackles (one solo) on special teams before being placed on injured reserve (shoulder) in Week 6.