Los Angeles Rams extend Matthew Stafford for four years

By Seth Cox
Rams defeat Cardinals 34-11 in the NFC Wild Card Game Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Despite the punditry on this website, the Los Angeles Rams have decided that paying $40 million a year for a quarterback that gives them a chance to compete is worth it.

Ian Rapoport has reported that the Rams are extending Matthew Stafford for four years at $160 million with $135 million guaranteed.

In fact, it’s even more per year per Rapoport:

Now, on this here site I’ve been assured that paying a quarterback that much basically handicaps the team.

However, if you read the second tweet from Rapoport this is essentially a team friendly deal.

The Cardinals were offered a similar contract from a quarterbacks agent allegedly, heard it was four years $160 million, $120 guaranteed.

However that was likely too much and the Cardinals would be completely cash strapped doing a deal like that.

Needless to say the Rams don’t have a problem with this, as an agent has pointed out.

