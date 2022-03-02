Mel Kiper Mock Draft 2.0 has the Arizona Cardinals adding a receiving weapon for Kyler Murray

When the Godfather drops a new 2022 NFL Mock Draft, you talk about it.

Mel Kiper Jr. dropped his second mock draft of the season and has the Arizona Cardinals going wide receiver in round one.

From E$PN:

23. Arizona Cardinals Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State Sure, Arizona spent a second-round pick on Rondale Moore a year ago, but he’s more of a slot receiver who could be used in the run game, too. He averaged a staggeringly low 8.1 yards per catch on his 54 receptions, producing just 18 first downs. Think of Olave as more of a replacement for A.J. Green, who is a free agent. Olave can line up outside and run crisp routes to beat cornerbacks. He had 35 career touchdowns for the Buckeyes. This would be a selection to try to make Kyler Murray a little happier heading into an important season.

Olave would be a nice fit in the Cardinals offense and is one of the better route runners in the draft.

Based on how the first round fell though, I would think the Cardinals would be a little more interested in George Karlaftis (24), Devonte Wyatt (25), Zion Johnson (27) or Boye Mafe (30) then coming back in round two at receiver.

However, adding a talent like Olave would immediately upgrade the receiving corps heading into 2022.