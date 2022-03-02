Arizona Cardinals give Steve Keim, Kliff Kingsbury contract extensions through 2027

The Arizona Cardinals are starting to make some smart business decisions as the team announced today they have extended General Manager Steve Keim and Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury through 2027.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has reached agreements on contract extensions with General Manager Steve Keim and Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury. Each is now under contract with the team through the 2027 season.

“The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team’s turnaround over the last three seasons,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. “We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization.”

After going 3-13 in 2018, Arizona has improved its record each year since and finished 11-6 in 2021 while returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. During that time, the Cardinals league rankings improved from the bottom 5 to top 10 in most key categories.