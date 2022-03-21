2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get cornerback in Ringer’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have done very little this off-season, but one thing they were able to do was add a young cornerback.

That’s why when Danny Kelly of “The Ringer” came out with his newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft, I was surprised with his pick.

23. Arizona Cardinals - Andrew Booth Jr., CB - Clemson

“The Cardinals need to upgrade their talent and depth at cornerback. By taking Booth, they do just that. He has the size and physicality to compete with receivers like DK Metcalf, Cooper Kupp, and Deebo Samuel.”

Booth is a good cornerback, but I worry about his health.

From AJC:

“Booth didn’t participate in Clemson’s Pro Day and is set to undergo surgery on a core muscle next week, he told reporters Thursday. Booth also didn’t test at the NFL scouting combine because of a hamstring injury.”

Booth would fit a need at a premium position, but is he going to be healthy enough and do the Cardinals need someone that went later?

Kenyon Green

Trevor Penning

Logan Hall

Zion Johnson

Is Booth worth it?