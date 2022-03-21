What did we learn from the 2022 NFL combine?

Happy Monday morning.

Jess and I were joined by the one and only Justin Higdon to discuss the 2022 NFL Combine.

We discussed players, their performances and how that could impact their draft positions.

It is a super-sized show, but gives you a couple days worth of content to enjoy.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

The approximate timestamps for the different position groups are below:

(1:00) Intros and discussion of the combine in general and the drills

(12:27) Discussion of quarterbacks and running backs

(26:00) Discussion of receivers and tight ends

(52:05) Discussion of offensive linemen and interior defenders

(1:11:23) Discussion of pass rushers and off-the-ball linebackers

(1:28:30) Discussion of defensive backs