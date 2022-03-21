Former Arizona Cardinals training John Omohundro to be honored by NFL Hall of Fame

The Arizona Cardinals longtime athletic trainer will be honored in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

From the team:

Former Arizona Cardinals head athletic trainer John Omohundro will be honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH as a member of the inaugural “Award of Excellence” Class of 2022.

The “Award of Excellence” is part of the Hall’s effort to recognize outstanding contributions from members of four groups vital to the game’s success on the field and behind the scenes. The honor goes to individuals who have spent their football careers as assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel.

Each of the four groups developed its own selection committee and criteria for the award. Those committees each chose five members for the inaugural Class of 2022. The other four athletic trainers joining Omohundro in the inaugural Award of Excellence class are George Anderson (Raiders), Otho Davis (Eagles), Jerry Rhea (Falcons) and Frank Zamberletti (Vikings). The five combined had over 150 years as professional athletic trainers in the NFL.

Recipients of the Awards of Excellence will be invited to the 2022 enshrinement week in August in Canton, OH and their names will be placed on display inside a designated area of the Hall of Fame Museum.

In addition to earning a permanent spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Omohundro and the four other trainers were also named to the inaugural class of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) Hall of Fame.

Prior to his retirement in the Spring of 2009, Omohundro spent 42 years with the Cardinals organization, including the last 37 years as the team’s head athletic trainer. Including preseason, regular season and postseason, Omohundro worked 838 games over the course of his Cardinals’ employment with his final contest being Super Bowl XLIII in February of 2009.

He joined the Cardinals in 1967 after spending six years in the U.S. Army Reserve as a senior medical specialist. A graduate of the University of Wyoming, Omohundro is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Omohundro was honored with the Fain-Cain Memorial award during the 2008 offseason by the NFL Teams Physician’s Society, presented to someone who best reflects the virtues of a certified athletic trainer and displays the highest level of professionalism. The Cardinals’ training staff was also named staff of the year in 1993 by PFATS.