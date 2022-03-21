Arizona Cardinals need to take advantage of the weakening NFC

For the Arizona Cardinals the slow start to the off-season is only compounded by the fact that the NFC keeps getting weaker.

Johnny Venerable takes an accurate look at things going on.

The NFC is wide open yet the Arizona Cardinals continue to sit on their hands. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 21, 2022

It’s odd that a team that should be making moves to improve on a fifth place NFC finish in 2021 are resting on their laurels.

Jeff Gladney is a nice addition for a young, cheap cornerback coming off a year off due to an off field situation (I try not to get into this too much, but he was found not guilty of his alleged crime). Yet, the Cardinals still have holes at edge rusher, wide receiver and I would even add in cornerback as well.

They need some depth along both lines as well, but maybe those are the targets in the draft.

In the end, the Cardinals have a real opportunity here, but seem to be laying back and letting things come to them.

The Cardinals still sit behind the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and maybe their plan is to wait those teams out. However, that will be a tough sell to fans and even some on the team.