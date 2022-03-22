2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get big help along the defensive line in Mel Kiper’s newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

It is Tuesday and the Godfather has dropped his newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

When Mel Kiper Jr. releases a mock draft, we talk about it.

In this one, he has the Arizona Cardinals taking one of the more dominant defensive linemen in the draft.

From E$PN:

23. Arizona Cardinals Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia Arizona let edge rusher Chandler Jones and wide receiver Christian Kirk leave for big deals in free agency, and it hasn’t added many external free agents so far. It could go a few different ways with this pick, including at wide receiver, which suddenly looks barren, and offensive line. The Cardinals could be a fit for Jordan Davis if he makes it here, but his former Georgia teammate, Wyatt, could be a nice pick, too. The 305-pound tackle had a great workout at the combine, and he impressed impressed NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl. He had only five sacks in four seasons, but I think he could put up better numbers in the right pro scheme. He’ll help take some pressure off J.J. Watt.

I think in the scheme of everything, Davis is probably the best fit for the Cardinals in the 2022 draft.

However, his workout along with his on-field production makes it nearly impossible to see him getting to 23.

From there, you look at a couple of names on a short list.

Devonte Wyatt Zion Johnson (26) George Karlaftis (30) Travis Jones (31)

All four were available for the Cardinals pick at 23 and of course Kiper had them picking Wyatt.

Wyatt is going to give you something a little different, he is a bigger version of Darnell Dockett (let’s hope he ends up being as good as Dockett was) in the sense that he won’t answer the call to be a nose tackle in this defense, but he could relieve J.J. Watt and Zach Allen, while not losing anything.

Then on passing downs you could see Wyatt making plays next to Allen, Watt, Markus Golden and whoever else the Cardinals get to help rush the passer.

This would be an ideal situation at 23 for the Cardinals.

At that point you have only one mistake to make, not taking one of the four players listed above.