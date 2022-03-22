Arizona Cardinals sign linebacker Nick Vigil to one-year contract

You wanted free agent news, you got it.

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms with linebacker Nick Vigil on a one-year contract.

From the team:

Vigil (6-2, 235) is a six-year NFL veteran who played 16 games (12 starts) last season with Minnesota and had 83 tackles (44 solo), one sack, one interception that he returned for his first career touchdown, four tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. Prior to playing with the Vikings last year, Vigil played with the Chargers (2020) and Bengals (2016-19) in his NFL career.

He was selected by Cincinnati in the third-round (87th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Utah State and played in 54 games with the Bengals, including starting in 37 of his final 38 games with the team. For his career, the 28-year old Vigil has played in 85 games (51 starts) and had 430 tackles (256 solo), 5.0 sacks, three interceptions, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, 19 tackles for loss and 16 passes defensed.