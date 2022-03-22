Should the Arizona Cardinals pursue Danielle Hunter?

One of the biggest needs for the Arizona Cardinals is that of edge rusher.

They had Chandler Jones for a number of years, however they failed to develop and groom a player to supplant Jones when he became a free agent.

They had and messed up on Haason Reddick, instead pursuing him this offseason before he signed for more with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since then, they are mostly quiet, they have a couple of vets on their radar, but maybe they could go the trade route once again.

Danielle Hunter is in a similar situation to what Chandler Jones was coming from the New England Patriots. The Vikings don’t have the cap space to keep the former Pro Bowler on the roster much longer.

So, could the Cardinals trade a 2022 second round pick and a 2023 third round pick that turns into a second with playing time and production?

The Cardinals desperately need an alpha-pass rusher and Hunter is that.

He has two years left on his current deal, before he becomes a free agent. You could extend him for three to four years.

Would you be willing to part with a couple of day two picks for Hunter?