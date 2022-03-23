 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyreek Hill could be on the move from the Kansas City Chiefs

By Seth Cox
NFL: NOV 11 Cardinals at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What a way to kickoff a Wednesday.

Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport broke Twitter on Wednesday morning by announcing that Kansas City Chiefs All Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his team were pursuing a trade.

Crazy to think that something like this could happen. I mean, Hill plays in one of the best offenses in the NFL, with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he wants out.

It must be about money...

So Hill and his team were not going to be happy being paid five years and $140ish million. Instead, the Chiefs are letting one of the greatest wide receivers of this generation pursue a trade.

It goes to show the fragility of situations and that for many players, there is one thing above all else... respect.

Davante Adams was the same before being traded to the Raiders.

Multiple outlets reported that the Green Bay Packers were going to match the contract the Las Vegas Raiders gave to Adams, but the All Pro wide receiver felt the relationship was too far gone.

These are supposed to be two of the model franchises in the NFL.

They also have to two highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL and were extending massive contract to their top, young wide receivers.

Respect is important in the NFL.

