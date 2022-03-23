Offseason moves have changed the 2022 NFL Draft landscape for the Arizona Cardinals

This has been a fun offseason to observe.

Of course, as Arizona Cardinals fans we feel slightly left out as the franchise waits for the second and third wave of free agency, but it has still been quite the offseason.

Except now comes the hard part, figuring out what the hell is going on in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We have to first reset the order after all of the moves via Tankathon:

Jaguars Lions Texans Jets Giants Panthers Giants Falcons Seahawks via Broncos Jets Commanders Vikings Texans via Browns Ravens Eagles Eagles Chargers Saints Eagles Steelers Patriots Packers via Raiders Cardinals Cowboys Bills Titans Buccaneers Packers Chiefs via Dolphins Chiefs Bengals Lions

Now that we know the order as of March 23rd, we can talk a little bit.

The quarterbacks, who knows at this point. Malik Willis at 2, 6, 8, 9, 11 and 13 could all make sense.

From there you have to wonder if the Steelers are in on the quarterbacks with Trubisky and Haskins in hand.

Meanwhile, the Packers slot right ahead of the Cardinals and could present a problem or solution for the Cards.

If the Packers decide they need to address the offensive line then Chris Olave could present as a target for the Cardinals.

Based on what I have heard, he is one of their top targets at 23, something John Gambadoro alluded too as well today.

However, they like the three Georgia defensive linemen/edge, as well as a couple linemen. The question is, with the depth at wide receiver and the top talent along the defensive fronts, will the Cardinals get a shot at one of the top defensive/offensive line prospects or will the top wide receivers be where they go on day one?

This is going to be something to watch over the coming weeks.