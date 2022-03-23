 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offseason moves have changed the 2022 NFL Draft landscape for the Arizona Cardinals

By Seth Cox
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

This has been a fun offseason to observe.

Of course, as Arizona Cardinals fans we feel slightly left out as the franchise waits for the second and third wave of free agency, but it has still been quite the offseason.

Except now comes the hard part, figuring out what the hell is going on in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We have to first reset the order after all of the moves via Tankathon:

  1. Jaguars
  2. Lions
  3. Texans
  4. Jets
  5. Giants
  6. Panthers
  7. Giants
  8. Falcons
  9. Seahawks via Broncos
  10. Jets
  11. Commanders
  12. Vikings
  13. Texans via Browns
  14. Ravens
  15. Eagles
  16. Eagles
  17. Chargers
  18. Saints
  19. Eagles
  20. Steelers
  21. Patriots
  22. Packers via Raiders
  23. Cardinals
  24. Cowboys
  25. Bills
  26. Titans
  27. Buccaneers
  28. Packers
  29. Chiefs via Dolphins
  30. Chiefs
  31. Bengals
  32. Lions

Now that we know the order as of March 23rd, we can talk a little bit.

The quarterbacks, who knows at this point. Malik Willis at 2, 6, 8, 9, 11 and 13 could all make sense.

From there you have to wonder if the Steelers are in on the quarterbacks with Trubisky and Haskins in hand.

Meanwhile, the Packers slot right ahead of the Cardinals and could present a problem or solution for the Cards.

If the Packers decide they need to address the offensive line then Chris Olave could present as a target for the Cardinals.

Based on what I have heard, he is one of their top targets at 23, something John Gambadoro alluded too as well today.

However, they like the three Georgia defensive linemen/edge, as well as a couple linemen. The question is, with the depth at wide receiver and the top talent along the defensive fronts, will the Cardinals get a shot at one of the top defensive/offensive line prospects or will the top wide receivers be where they go on day one?

This is going to be something to watch over the coming weeks.

