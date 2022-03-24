2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get wide receiver help in Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft 3.0

We are into the point of the offseason when news is a bit slow, while we continue to debate the 2022 NFL Draft.

So, when news broke yesterday of the Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins, and then Daniel Jeremiah dropped his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.0 he was able to use the new trade to change things up.

For the Arizona Cardinals, it is an interesting new name from Jeremiah:

23. Arizona Cardinals: Treylon Burks, WR - Arkansas The Cardinals lost Christian Kirk in free agency, and Burks could slide right into that role.

Interesting name as Jameson Williams goes 21, Chris Olave goes 22, so the Cardinals grab Burks at 23.

This is an interesting one to me because after Burks we have:

24. Zion Johnson

27. Travis Jones

31. Tyler Linderbaum

So, I don’t mind picking a wide receiver, but I have a hard time taking a 4.55 gadget guy who we hope is more Deebo Samuel than Laviska Shenault.

In this case I am taking Johnson, unless they like their OL and he won’t start, in which case then it has to be Travis Jones.

What would you do?