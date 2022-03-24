Kyler Murray speaks for the first time this offseason at Arizona charity functions

For the very first time this entire offseason we have heard from Kyler Murray himself.

Murray was in town to present a $10,000 check for the Arizona Educational Foundation and then later today for the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley.

It meant the first time the Arizona Cardinals media was able to address him this offseason and Murray was more than up to answering all of the questions.

On the Instagram scrub:

“If you are a kid my age, you’re used to people take off (posts),” Murray said. “That’s just a thing. I took everything off of there besides one picture. It had nothing to do with the Cardinals or anything like that.” “For a second there I was trending for, I want to say, five weeks in a row,” he said. “Every time I got on Twitter, I’m like, what are people talking about my name for, all this stuff. “Obviously you got the whole social media stuff and coming out with whatever it was with the future. But honestly I am happy where I am at, where my feet are, keeping football the main thing like I always have.”

On contract talks:

Murray said he will focus on football and let “people who have to take care of that stuff take care of that stuff.”

Murray has spent most of his offseason working out at home with his personal trainer:

