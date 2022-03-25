Arizona Cardinals hosting free agent guard Will Hernandez

People want to see the Arizona Cardinals make some moves, and while week one of NFL free agency has been slow, the Cardinals have some ideas and options they are still exploring.

One of those options is veteran competition for the right guard position with the young players on the staff.

One of those players they are checking in with us Will Hernandez.

Hernandez is a four year pro who was taken in the second round by the New York Giants.

He had a very nice rookie season, but has regressed since then and it shows that he has some ability.

In his first three seasons, Hernandez only allowed eight sacks. Last season he allowed seven.

That is what the issue is with Hernandez.

He’s a big bully, but has struggled with pass rushers since his injury in 2020.

So, is Hernandez worth going out and grabbing as a veteran option?

Hernandez has some nasty in him, but he has to refine his game if he wants a chance to be a big player at any point in his career.

Hernandez also played for Sean Kugler when he was the Head Coach of UTEP, so he’ll have some insight.

What do you think?