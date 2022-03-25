2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals add wide receiver early, beef up defense on day two

Happy Friday one and all.

We are deep into the NFL offseason now and the 2022 NFL Draft is now five short weeks away.

That means plenty to discuss and mock over the next couple of weeks.

Let’s get our Friday started with a three round mock draft.

Round 1 Pick 23 - Chris Olave, WR - Ohio State

We have talked quite a bit about Devonte Wyatt, Zion Johnson, hell even Jermaine Johnson. What happens if there is a run on these players along the front of the offensive and defensive line, pushing down wide receivers in the process?

Do you grab a Boye Mafe or Kaiir Elam? Do you take a Travis Jones? Or do you sit and let the draft come to you?

In this scenario that is what I did.

Olave offers a complete prospect at wide receiver two, he has some Will Fuller to his game, a healthy version, and comps out similar to former Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Olave would give the Cardinals a young player across from Hopkins for a couple of seasons before he potentially takes over as the top guy and could give the Cardinals a nice, young receiving corps with Rondale Moore.

Round 2 Pick 55 - Logan Hall, DL - Houston

Hall doesn’t project as an immediate impact for the Arizona Cardinals, and that is alright. He will be a guy who can come in and rotate in for both J.J. Watt and Zach Allen along the defensive line and may be able to eventually become a player like former Arizona Cardinals legend Calais Campbell.

That is what happens when you are 6-6 and 283lbs, compared to CC’s 6-7 290lbs frame coming out.

Hall is young, long and athletic, with the ability to two-gap and has some pass rush juice already. He projects as a starting 34 defensive end, but needs some time and the one position you need a strong rotation for this team is with the defensive ends.

Round 3 Pick 87 - Sam Williams, Edge - Ole Miss

Williams has some off field stuff that teams have to have cleared by now, but the on field talent is unquestioned. He is one of the more explosive and athletic pass rushers in this class and if you can add him in round three you do so.

Williams measured in at 6-4 261lbs and clocked in at 4.46 40-yard dash. He has uncanny ability to attack off the edge.

He is a pass rusher only right now, but with the way the Cardinals offseason has gone, with Devon Kennard and Markus Golden as the starting edge players, you need someone with some juice in a sub package.

Getting Williams here would be a nice addition and help get younger and more athletic with the pass rush.

This draft takes into account the Cardinals adding back Robert Alford and potentially signing Will Hernandez.

I know those two things wouldn’t preclude from adding a good guard or corner, but it also means not reaching if one is not available.