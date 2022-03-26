Cards Fans Mock Draft Rounds 1-3

This week I polled Cardinals’ fans on Twitter to see which players they favored at picks #23, #55 and #87. The results are in:

Cardinals’ Fans Mock Draft:

PFF 2022 Draft Player Rankings: (with PFF comments8)

#26. DE Jermaine Johnson, 6-5, 262, Florida St. 2021 PFF Grade: 81.1

Due to how well Johnson performed at the Senior Bowl, he’s unlikely to be a non-factor in the league. Moreover, he’s one of the best edge-setters in the class with 23 run stops and 14 sacks in 2021.

#67. G/C Dylan Parham, 6-3, 285, Memphis. 2021 PFF Grade: 78.8

Parham is an athletic interior offensive lineman who has played well at multiple positions over his career. He earned a 90.6 overall grade at right tackle in 2020 before a 78.8 mark at right guard in 2021. He’ll end up at the latter or center in the NFL.

#74. WR Christian Watson, 6-4, 208, North Dakota St. 2021 PFF Grade: 87.8

The Combine king is more than just a high-level testing athlete that we saw in Indy. He’s a super flexible 6-foot-4, 208-pound receiver who can adjust to balls easily outside his frame. The drop issues and ball tracking are a tad concerning, however, as Watson has 16 drops on 120 career catchable.

Per Mel Kiper’s Big Board:

#22. DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida St.

Jermaine Johnson landed on my Big Board in September and hovered in the 30s for most of the season, but I had to move him back up after the Senior Bowl. He dominated in Mobile, Alabama, and looked like one of the best prospects there. He has the potential to be a great edge rusher at the next level. Johnson, who transferred from Georgia, ended the 2021 season with 12 sacks and two forced fumbles. He’s a classic defensive end with some bend and burst off the edge.

Defensive Ends:

1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

3. Travon Walker, Georgia

4. Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

5. George Karlaftis, Purdue

6. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

7. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

8. Sam Williams, Ole Miss

9. Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

10a. Josh Paschal, Kentucky

10b. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame

10c. Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota

Wide receivers

1. Drake London, USC

2. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

3. Jameson Williams, Alabama

4. Treylon Burks, Arkansas

5. Jahan Dotson, Penn State

6. Chris Olave, Ohio State

7. Calvin Austin III, Memphis

8. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

9. George Pickens, Georgia

10a. John Metchie III, Alabama

10b. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

10c. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

10d. Kyle Phillips, UCLA

10e. Christian Watson, North Dakota State

10f. Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Centers:

1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

2. Dohnovan West, Arizona State

3. Dylan Parham, Memphis

4. Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska

The question is —- will all three of these players be available when the Cardinals pick?

In my own projections I have Jermaine Johnson going in the top 20 and Christian Watson going between 22 - 40 (4.36 speed at 6-4, 208). I could see the Packers fall in love with Watson and take him at #22. I think Dylan Parham will go somewhere between the middle of round 3 to the middle of round 4.

At #23, #55 and #87, the trio of DE Jermaine Johnson, WR Christian Watson and C/G Dylan Parham would be a coup and an A grade at each pick.

Gotta love Cardinals’ fans, they know their stuff! Kudos, Birdgang!

Other Polls —- FYI:

Trading for Devante Parker is the top choice thus far at 35.1 %, followed by drafting a WR at #23 at 31.6%.

What are your thoughts? What moves would you like to see the Cardinals make?