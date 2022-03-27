Arizona Cardinals early free agency returns and reviews

Happy Sunday one and all.

We finish finding out the final two teams in the NCAA Final Four.

Of course since we are the west side of the country we don’t get those games for a couple of hours.

So, since we are waiting why don’t you sit back, relax and enjoy the best hour of Arizona Cardinals talk on the web.

Today, Jess and I take a look at the Arizona Cardinals moves or lack of moves so far in free agency.

Here are the approximate time stamps for the different segments of the show.

(1:00) Intros and reactions to the Cardinals’ inactivity in free agency

(21:31) The losses of Chandler Jones, Christian Kirk

(32:19) The Cardinals’ re-signings

(50:31) Breaking down the additions of Jeff Gladney, Nick Vigil

(1:01:43) What is to come in free agency