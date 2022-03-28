Arizona Cardinals to sign Will Hernandez per report

The Arizona Cardinals continue to build veteran depth in free agency.

While they are not signing any high priced free agents, they are signing solid players who fit what they need.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Arizona Cardinals are signing free agent guard Will Hernandez.

The #AZCardinals are expected to sign former #Giants G Will Hernandez, source says. The 2018 second-round pick reunites with Cards OL coach Sean Kugler, his college line coach. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2022

Garafolo notes the relationship Hernandez had with Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler, who helped turn Hernandez into a second round pick from small school UTEP.

Hernandez looked excellent his rookie year, but has struggled since then.

In 2019, Hernandez was excellent as a pass blocker, only allowing two sacks. He just struggled in the run game.

In 2020, Hernandez dealt with missing two games due to Covid and never was re-inserted into the starting lineup. But, according to his trainer Hernandez was battling an injury as well.

Looking to bounce back in 2021, Hernandez again struggled, especially pass blocking for the first time. He allowed seven sacks, and was just a bit off.

It’ll be interesting to see how he does in a new system with a coach who was able to get the most out of him.

Welcome to the desert, Will.