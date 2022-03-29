 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #171: Talking Draft with @thedraftsmanFB, EJ Snyder

LISTEN: The ROTBPod discusses the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft & Prospects that might fit the Arizona Cardinals

By Blake Murphy
In this episode, @thedraftsmanFB, EJ Snyder, joins Blake & Kent to discuss the wide receiver class, another perspective on Kyler Murray’s contract situation, and how the Cardinals can go about with their team build coming off a playoff appearance.

Should they build around Murray and add a receiver, or will replacing Chandler Jones & stopping the run with one of the prime defensive prospects take precedent?

And where’s the overall talent level of this year’s quarterback class?

