Arizona Cardinals announce signing of Will Hernandez

The Arizona Cardinals made it official yesterday, signing four-year veteran guard Will Hernandez to a one-year contract.

From the team:

Hernandez (6-3, 332) spent the past four seasons with the Giants after he entered the league with New York as a second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UTEP. He started all 17 games at right guard for the Giants in 2021, the third season in the past four years he started every game in the regular season (2018-19, ’21). The 26-year old Hernandez played 62 games (56 starts) during his tenure with the Giants, appearing at both left guard and right guard. A Las Vegas native, Hernandez reunites with Cardinals run game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler who was his head coach at UTEP. While at UTEP, Hernandez was a two-time second-team AP All-American selection (2016-17).

It is funny to read the press release, because they want to make it clear that Hernandez has had reps at right guard as well.

This is a signing to push for the best player to be the right guard in 2022.

It also likely gives them a chance to not have to take an interior offensive linemen in round one unless the one they cover (Zion Johnson) makes his way to 23.

Welcome to the desert, Will.