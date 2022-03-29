2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get monster in the middle of their defense in new 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Sometimes dreams can come true.

That is the hope for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

While there are a bevy of talented players that will likely be available at the 23rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, no name tops the list of desired players for the Cardinals more than Jordan Davis.

We have seen in recent weeks that Davis has moved from the back of round one to the middle the first.

Today, in Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.0 he has the Georgia Monster going to the Cardinals at 23.

From Brooks:

23. Arizona Cardinals - Jordan Davis, DL - Georgia Bulldogs The monstrous defensive tackle possesses the strength, power and explosiveness to create chaos between the tackles. Davis plays like a bull in a china shop at the point of attack and would give the Cardinals a disruptive defender in the middle of their front line.

This would be a home run.

Even if Davis only reaches his floor, we are talking a Dan Williams level nose tackle who can anchor the middle of the Cardinals defense for 50% of the snaps.

If he ends up being Haloti Ngata, just bigger, we are talking a a borderline Hall of Fame level player.

Not a bad pick at 23.

Let’s keep the dream alive for a little bit longer.