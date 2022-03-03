2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals nab another Washington Huskies cornerback in Bucky Brooks new mock draft

The Arizona Cardinals have been in the news almost daily, but we also have to keep up with the mock drafts from around the web.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com dropped his newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft, and has the Arizona Cardinals taking perhaps a new cornerback one.

From Bucky:

23. Trent McDuffie, CB - Washington U-Dub has treated the Cardinals well, with Budda Baker and Byron Murphy contributing in a major way in the desert. McDuffie could emerge as the next Husky to step into a starring role as a rock-solid corner with a steady game.

Bucky’s colleague Lance Zierlein on McDuffie:

Three-year starter whose average size is overshadowed by skillful ruggedness, allowing him to contest throws from a variety of coverages. He’s an elite competitor with a route-hugging mentality fueled by body control, foot agility, aggression and burst. He’s a pesky press-man defender with the tools to excel in zone. He’s willing to fly downhill and hit anybody near the football. He keeps his eyes on the prize and has an itchy, twitchy trigger to close throwing windows and make plays on the ball. He lacks lockdown traits but has lockdown talent and his competitive energy is contagious. He can play outside or from the slot and carries a very high floor with the potential to become one of the league’s top corners at some point during his first contract.

While many fans want to see the trenches addressed early, getting an elite talent at a premier position is important as well.

McDuffie could be the alpha cornerback the Cardinals desperately need.